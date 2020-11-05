Tonight at 10: The Investigators reveal where you live may affect whether you survive COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in the Mid-South, a WMC Action News 5 investigation shows where you live may matter more than how you live when it comes to surviving the disease.
We break down by zip code where people are dying from coronavirus inside Shelby County and why some zip codes are seeing higher death rates than others.
For Mid-South families, COVID-19 has stolen so much already.
“It’s a struggle right now,” said Phyllis Bonner whose husband died of COVID-19. “We haven’t been able to get used to it.”
While thousands of Shelby Countians have survived COVID-19, more than 500 have died from the virus.
Tonight at 10, we’re taking a closer look at where those deaths are being reported and what experts believe needs to change to increase survival rates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.