Above average temperatures heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds southeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be nice temperature wise with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds may thicken up some late Saturday afternoon and evening and a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday night. Some clouds may linger into Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The above average temperatures will continue into early next week with increasing clouds by Tuesday ahead of the next system. A cold front will move through Wednesday and drop highs back into the 60s by late week. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday or Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
