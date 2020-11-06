Community groups hold unity walk against gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning the two groups held a press conference, they hope this new partnership can be part of the solution to keep children and people in the community safe.
Stevie Moore’s organization Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives and local clergy members from about 20 churches came together Friday morning to bring awareness to the alarming rate of crime– especially gun crimes Memphis has seen.
“We want to come out to find some solutions, how can we go out in the street and reach these young people before they get killed,” Moore said.
The group is asking the community to come out and join them in a “Unity Walk Against Gun Violence” that will happen Saturday, Nov. 14.
They hope the event will get conversations started and give people help.
“From that, you will have information and resources that you can take back to your community. When we empower the community with knowledge, they are empowered to get up and do something, see something, say something, do something,” Rosiland Moore, FFUN board member, explained.
A handful of local and county partners like the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and the Shelby County Health Department are involved in the unity walk.
Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department says this is an issue that needs everyone’s help.
“We’ve had too much violence our community for way too long– this is an approach where partners come together and bring different perspectives on the issues so that we can work collectively,” Haushalter said.
Dr. Haushalter also believes real-time data should be available for people to grasp how big this problem really is.
She also said the county is in its early stages of working with Cure Violence, a national anti-violence organization.
