COVID-10 hits Navy, Tigers game on watch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 is still playing a major part in the college football world. So far, 41 Division One games have been canceled or postponed because of outbreaks. One affecting this week, and possibly the Tigers next week - an outbreak within the Navy football program.
That’s forced the Midshipmen to postpone their game Saturday against Tulsa. The Tigers are scheduled to play at the Navy next Saturday, but as we’ve seen within the Memphis program itself, contact tracing can put a program out for weeks.
The Tigers host USF this Saturday at 11:00 am kick-off at the Liberty Bowl.
