Dyersburg woman indicted for aggravated child abuse

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg woman has been indicted for aggravated child abuse of her 6-month-old stepson.
On Sept. 4, the Dyersburg Police Department was notified by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services about an infant suffering from bodily injuries.
After an investigation by the Department of Children’s Services and Dyersburg Police, the case was presented to the Dyer County Grand Jury on Oct. 12.
Precious Lindsley, also known as Precious Nicole Brown, 23, was indicted and a capias was issued for her arrest.
She is alleged to have knowingly, besides by accidental means, treated a 6-month-old in a manner that inflicted injury.
The act of abuse resulted in serious bodily injury to her stepson, who was treated for his injuries at Le Bonheur.
Lindsley was taken into custody Nov. 4 and later released after posting a 5 million dollar bond.
Dyersburg police detectives were notified on Oct. 31 that her stepson had died while being treated at the hospital.
The police and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services investigation continues.
