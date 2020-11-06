Former Titan, Eddie George, talks NFL race to the Super Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the Tennessee Titans all-time greats, Eddie George, set the tone for running backs in the NFL.
The former Heisman Winner, NFL Rookie of the Year, and four-time Pro Bowler on the Elite list of players who had 10,000 rushing yards or more in their career. George played nine years in the league, eight with the Houston Oilers turned Tennessee Titans.
The Titans are 5-2 this year and boast the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry. But, the AFC is stacked with contenders in the Steelers, Ravens, and Chiefs.
George thinks the race tor the title comes down to three things. “It’s going to come down to who’s hot, who’s the healthiest, and who can stay COVID-19 free., said George. “We’re seeing that the protocols change week-to-week. It can attack some of your best players and they have to sit out. So that’s the wildcard in the whole thing in terms of who will get covid and when and how many days they have to sit out, if they can play in these critical games, especially going into the back half of the season.”
George, who’s now a spokesman for FanDuel Sports Betting, does believe the season will end with the Super Bowl having fans in the Stands. The Titans host the Bears in Nashville Sunday at noon.
