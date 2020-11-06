Grizzlies' Morant preparing for new season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies Star Ja Morant is already hard at work getting ready for the rapidly approaching new season.
The Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year already hitting the weights hard and rocking it in the Gym.
Morant is looking to improve going into his second season after averaging 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in leading the young Grizzlies to a spot in the NBA Bubble, and one game away from making the playoffs.
His popularity is global.
Morant’s jersey led all rookie sales in the bubble, including that of Zion Williamson.
He also added an additional 383 thousand followers to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
