MemFeast returns during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church, along with other community organizations, has planned the second annual MemFeast to feed the homeless this Thanksgiving. But, there will be changes because of the pandemic.
“There are people in our city and our communities who have nothing to eat. So, [We’re] wanting to feed that need and provide an experience to let them know they’re not alone,” Senior Pastor J. Lawrence Turner of Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church said.
That was the goal of MemFeast when it was first held on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. Organizers with Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church say they did not want to let the pandemic stop the event this year, even if it is not under one roof.
“Thus came the wonderful plan of tapping into those who are food truck owners,” Turner said.
The plan is created to avoid a large gathering.
This Thanksgiving, food trucks will be spread across the city including Downtown, Frayser and South Memphis. They will hand out grab-and-go meals and other items that the homeless need for the winter months like socks and coats.
Pastor Turner also hopes they will be able to give out flu shots and coronavirus tests.
They will not be needing as many volunteers this year, but donations are welcome.
“You can send it directly to the church,” Turner said, “We’re using electronic giving options. So, make sure you leave a notation that the donation is for MemFeast.”
Donations can be made here: http://www.theblvd.org/index.php/give. The event flyer is posted below.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.