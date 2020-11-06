MPD: 19-year-old woman located after reported missing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 6, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:10 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE - Nikyra Jones has been located by the Memphis Police Department.

Original Story

Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Nikyra Jones was last seen near the 4400 block of Davidcrest Drive in North Memphis. Police said she walked away from her home in that area.

Jones is 5-feet-tall, 125-lbs with a medium complexion. She has a short afro and was last seen wearing a rainbow jacket, blue/black leggings, and white flip flops.

She was last seen around 3:45 Thursday afternoon. MPD said Jones has a diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nikyra Jones, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.

