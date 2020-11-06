Memphis restaurant owners hope Test to Protect program brings more customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As cases of COVID-19 rise this fall, the Shelby County Health Department has continually said it doesn’t plan to restrict businesses, but if things get worse it’s always on the table.
A group of restaurants hopes a new program to do frequent testing on employees can help them flatten the curve.
The City of Memphis' program Test to Protect is expanding to many businesses in the city. It allows businesses like restaurants to test employees quickly, often and for cheap.
“We want our employees to feel safe and we want our customers to feel comfortable coming in,” The Rendezvous Co-Owner John Vergos said.
The last nearly eight months have been hard for restaurants across Memphis. Those Downtown say they haven’t seen the boost they need as events are put on hold.
“There’s nothing at the Orpheum, the convention center. But our doors are still open,” Vergos said.
Since the doors are open and will remain open even as cases rise, there were 290 more cases reported between Thursday and Friday, Vergos decided to take advantage of the city’s expanded Test to Protect program. It allows pool testing of dozens of employees at once.
If the batch comes back negative it’s thrown out. If it comes back positive each sample is individually tested to see who has COVID-19.
“This really enables the asymptomatic issue to be resolved without sending everyone to their individual doctors,” Vergos said.
“Having that positive test would help us out a lot instead of waiting for someone to get sick and having that freak out moment,” Sunrise Memphis' General Manager Ross Vego said.
Sunrise Memphis is also part of the program along with 23 other restaurants so far. The pool testing can be done often. Both Vego and Vergos hope to have employees tested at least once a week.
It’s affordable at $5-30 a test.
“As a consumer, I’m a consumer also, I think I’d feel comfortable that it’s available and people are getting tested more frequently,” Vergos said.
“I hope it makes people feel more comfortable we’re having weekly tests, but I know it makes us feel more comfortable,” Vego said.
Mayor Jim Strickland announced the expansion during a press conference with the joint COVID-19 task force on Thursday.
To find out more about Test to Protect click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.