NBA season to tip off Dec. 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like the NBA just finished up in the bubble, it did.
The L.A. Lakers wrapped up their 18th title beating Miami on Oct. 11.
But we’re going to get more professional hoops sooner than we know it.
The NBA Players Association approved the league’s plan to tip-off Dec. 22 with a 72-game schedule.
That’s 10 games shorter than usual. Expect to see the Memphis Grizzlies start training camp Dec. 1.
The NBA Draft is Nov. 18, with free agency to start soon after.
Tipping off Dec. 22 allows the NBA to fit all games in before the 2021 summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.