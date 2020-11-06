More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths reported by Tennessee Dept. of Health.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports an increase of 1,373 new coronavirus cases and 32 new virus-related deaths Friday.
TDH has now reported 273,144 COVID-19 cases and 3,541 since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 246,392 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus and 1,480 are currently hospitalized.
Nearly 4 million COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 290 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths overnight. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 39,031 COVID-19 cases and 582 deaths have been identified.
There are currently 2,681 active coronavirus cases countywide.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise. Here are the overall totals.
- Tipton County, TN - 2,612
- DeSoto County, MS - 7,916
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,512
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.6%.
Last week, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 16 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Eighty-eight percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 88% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 4.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
