Ohio State ‘opts out’ on Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Start your countdowns, college hoops season is upon us. Twenty days until the official start.
The Memphis Tigers won’t start their basketball season against Ohio State as planned on November 25. The Buckeyes pulled out of the Crossover Classic in South Dakota due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in that state.
U of M is still scheduled to play, and will face either West Virginia or Texas A&M in the second round on November 26.
In other news, CBS Sports writer, Matt Norlander ranked every Division 1 program in the country, some 357 programs, and he has the Tigers ranked 29th in the nation.
Norlander used the argument Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway will thrive with less pressure than last year when he had the number one recruiting class in the country, but also the country’s youngest team.
Noting the experience coming in with Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley, and DJ Jeffries may be the most talented player in the American Athletic Conference. The Tennessee Vols ranked 15th, Houston 16th.
The Cougars picked to finish 1st in the AAC preseason poll, just ahead of the Tigers, who are number two.
