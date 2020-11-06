Our warm pattern continues, but there will be a few clouds this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows in the low to mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and overnight along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
