Our warm pattern continues, but there will be a few clouds this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and overnight along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.