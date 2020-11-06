Police investigating the disappearance of Halls, TN man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Halls, Tennessee are working with law enforcement in the Dayton, Ohio area trying to find out what happened to a Halls resident who disappeared two weeks ago.
Donny Wayne Lee’s sister did not want to be seen on camera, but she wants to find her brother who disappeared Oct. 27.
“Very worried. It’s not like my brother at all,” she said.
She says Lee took his brother’s red truck the day of his 22-year-old son’s funeral. She also says Lee and his son were reconnecting when the son died.
Lee’s sister says he has never taken off and not contacted anyone.
A couple of days ago, the family got some troubling news.
“We got a call from Kettering Police that they had found the truck in a church parking lot. It’s been there we know for a week,” Chief Justin Tate of Halls Police Department said.
Kettering is in the Dayton, Ohio area, almost a 7-hour drive from Halls.
Lee’s sister says as far as she knows, her brother does not know anyone in Ohio. She even checked his Facebook account.
“I went through his friends on there and there ain’t nobody from Ohio that talked to him,” she said.
Lee works at a steel company in Arlington, Tennessee. Tate says his department has interviewed a lot of people looking for clues about what happened to Lee.
“The Kettering police right now they are conducting an investigation as we are,” Tate said.
If you know what happened to Donny Wayne Lee or saw something suspicious call law enforcement.
