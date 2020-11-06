SCS parents must decide Friday how students will learn for spring semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is the last day for Shelby County Schools' parents to decide how their child will learn this spring semester.
Parents who wish to keep their kids enrolled in virtual learning do not need to submit a choice, only those who are switching their child to in-person learning.
The district said Kindergarten through fifth-grade students and students with disabilities will return in early January, while sixth through 12th-grade students will return in mid-January. We talked to a parent who plans to send her kids back to school in person, but she has some questions about what it’ll be like.
Erica Carroll said, “I want to know if my student will be in the same room with their teacher? I want to know if their teacher is going to be able to monitor that they are on task and fulfilling what they are being asked to do for their assignments.”
SCS said lessons will still be given over Microsoft Teams for all’s students. Students will have their same teachers, but teachers will also have the option to either teach in person or remotely.
If they choose remote, SCS will assign a classroom monitor to be with the students learning in-person.
Masks will be required, classroom schedules will include designated handwashing times, all students, staff and visitors will have their temperatures checked when entering campus every day.
Submit your option and get more information at scsk12.org/learningoptions.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.