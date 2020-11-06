Southwest Airlines launches new flight from Memphis to Phoenix

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Airlines has launched a new nonstop flight from the Memphis International Airport to Phoneix, Arizona.
According to MEM, the flight will operate four times a week, with daily flights on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday.
The flight ran this summer between July 26 until August 10. Thursday marked the beginning of the flight being an ongoing service.
Here’s the schedule for the Phoenix to Memphis flight:
Memphis to Phoenix
- Departs: 12:10 pm (CT)
- Arrives: 2:50 pm (MT)
Phoenix to Memphis
- Departs: 11:40 am (MT)
- Arrives: 3:35 pm (CT)
Southwest started running flights in Memphis in November 2013 and recently launched a Memphis to Atlanta flight in March 2020. The airline currently offers flights between Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando and now Phoenix.
For more information on this flight, visit flymemphis.com
