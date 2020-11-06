Temperatures climb heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clouds cleared overnight, so it will be sunny and dry today, With sunshine and a south wind, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. It will be clear and mild tonight with low temperatures in the mid 50s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76. Winds east at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Winds east at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be warm with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No rain is expected this weekend, so you have a great weekend to get outdoors.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but there could be a few showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s at the start of next week. However, a cold front will drop high temperatures to the upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.
