TN Democrats look to Georgia as a roadmap to grow support statewide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The prospect of Georgia turning blue in the 2020 presidential election has Democrats in Tennessee wanting to follow that state’s lead in the years to come.
But Republicans said not so fast.
Tennessee was Trump country on Tuesday night with the president winning by a 23 percentage point margin over Joe Biden.
Democrats in the Volunteer State said they’re looking to our neighbors to the southwest in Georgia for guidance on how to improve.
“In terms of statewide organization, it’s time for Democrats to get ready. We need to look at Georgia’s road map and see how we can make that a possibility here,” Sen. Raumesh Akbari said.
Akbari, a state senator from Memphis, said much credit is due to Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Abrams lost a campaign there for governor in 2018 but created voter organization Fair Fight to raise awareness on voter disenfranchisement and the importance of voting.
“What happened in Georgia shows the power of organizing and the importance of registering people to vote and encouraging them to go out,” she explained.
Democrats seeking statewide office in Tennessee haven’t performed competitively in recent years. Now-Governor Bill Lee beat former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean by 21 points in the 2018 governor’s race.
That same year Marsha Blackburn beat former governor Phil Bredesen by nearly 11 points in a US Senate race.
Republicans said Democrats in Tennessee face an uphill climb because Republicans are winning on issues like job creation and economic growth.
“Tennessee is getting better and doing better under Republican leadership. And that’s the real answer how you make sure you protect that majority here is that you deliver for the people,” Chris Tutor, Chair of the Republican Party of Shelby County, said.
Akbari said Democrats in the state must up their appeal to rural voters they’ve lost.
“The Democratic party is not the party of socialism. We are the party of hard-working people, of labor unions, of teachers, of making sure that everybody has opportunities. And folks in rural areas, it needs to be specific to them,” she said.
There are demographic differences between Tennessee and Georgia. Georgia has a larger Black population, which tends to vote Democratic.
Akbari said she believes Democrats could substantially benefit from greater organizing efforts in Mississippi in mobilizing the Black vote there, given that state’s percentage of Black population.
