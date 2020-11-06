Woman searching for adopted brother who lives in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Atlanta woman is searching for a long lost brother that she says lives right here in the Mid-South.
Her post on social media has gathered attention to her cause of reuniting her family.
“We want to repair this hole in all of our hearts,” Lindsey Henderson said.
Lindsey Henderson is looking to complete a missing part of her family.
Henderson has spent most of 2020 looking for her brother, making a Facebook post explaining that her brother named Daniel Williams was taken by Tennessee Department of Children’s Services in 1993 and later adopted.
Henderson says she’s known about her birth brother, who is biracial, for 14 years. When her older brother Jason passed away 4-years-ago after battling addiction, her desire to connect with Daniel increased.
“It was something that he and I had always discussed tying to find our younger brother, and I sort of have a little hole in my heart,” Henderson said.
Henderson says she’s worked with the Tennessee Department of Children Services who have sent letters to 3 last known addresses for her brother, who may have been given a different first name upon adoption.
One such letter was delivered but the signature was illegible according to the Department of Children’s Services.
“The letter basically says we’re searching for you, we need to confirm your identity and it does not say why they are looking for him. And they have gotten no hits back,” Henderson said.
DCS says they cannot give Henderson any information without her brother’s permission.
Henderson has already had one happy reunion.
After uploading her DNA profile on Ancestry dot com, she discovered an Aunt who was also adopted!
“She’s great, her kids are great, they’re just all very amazing and we’re so grateful that we’ve been able to give my Aunt Susan the gift of knowing her biological family,” Henderson said.
Henderson is hoping her social media post and maybe even this story reaches her brother who she believes still lives either in Shelby County or North Mississippi and should be around 26-years-old now.
“I’ve got kids that want to know him, my son turns 16 yesterday, he wants to know who his uncle is, we want to be a part of his life,” Henderson said. “We want him to know that he’s loved and we want to share the future with him.”
Henderson knows her brother may not want to have contact with her, and she accepts that.
She says at minimum, she just wants to know that he’s ok.
Anyone with any information on Henderson’s search for her adopted brother, you can reach her via email at lindseymburns@gmail.com.
