Clouds at times but still mild

By Spencer Denton | November 7, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 9:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy. A small chance of a stray shower. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds southeast 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Some clouds may linger into Sunday but sunshine will break out at times. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: The above average temperatures will continue into early week with increasing clouds by Tuesday ahead of the next system. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday or Wednesday. A cold front will move through Wednesday and drop highs back into the 60s by late week.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

