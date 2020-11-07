Clouds at times but still mild

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy. A small chance of a stray shower. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds southeast 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Some clouds may linger into Sunday but sunshine will break out at times. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: The above average temperatures will continue into early week with increasing clouds by Tuesday ahead of the next system. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday or Wednesday. A cold front will move through Wednesday and drop highs back into the 60s by late week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.