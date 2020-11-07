Friday Football Fever: Week 12 match-ups and scores

Week 12 of Friday Football Fever- pt. 4
By Jarvis Greer and Cassie Carlson | November 6, 2020 at 11:27 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 12 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

Once again, our cameras covered some of the best in high school football in the Mid-South.

Week 12 of Friday Football Fever- pt. 1

Here’s a breakdown of Week 12 of Friday Football Fever:

  • Clarksville vs Munford
    • Final Score 7-4
  • Dyersburg vs Millington
    • Final Score 49-21
  • Franklin Road Academy vs Evangelical Christian School
    • Final Score 49-21
  • Lafayette vs Lake Cormorant
    • Final Score 14-3
  • Hernando vs Olive Branch
    • Final Score 31-13
Week 12 of Friday Football Fever- pt. 2

Share your pictures and video from the games and you may see them on TV or our social media pages. Click below to upload, go to wmcactionnews5.com/mypics or click SEND YOUR PICS & VIDEO in our app menu.

Week 12 of Friday Football Fever- pt. 3

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.