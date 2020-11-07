Afternoon clouds & warm all weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure to our east will keep us under a warm southeast flow and will also give us more clouds today. There will still be plenty of sunshine, but there may be more clouds than sun at times today. A stray shower will be possible but not likely for most.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light southeast wind and lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and overnight along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
