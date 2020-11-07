5 juveniles escape from Wilder Youth Developmet Center

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Five detainees have reportedly escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville overnight.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the escapees around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials believe the teens escaped sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
FCSO says it is unclear what direction the teens went and how they were able to leave facility.
Below are the descriptions of the teens provided by the FCSO:
- 16 yr., male black, 5′9″, 162 lbs.
- 16 yr., male black, 5′8″, 162 lbs.
- 17 yr., male black, 5′7″, 120 lbs.
- 16 yr., male black, 5′5″, 120 lbs.
- 17 yr., male black, 5′10, 165 lbs.
Due to the teens' juvenile status, law enforcement is not able to release names, charges or any other “identifying information.”
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call FCSO at 901-465-3456.
