Local activists concerned about crime in Memphis, want to create change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a sharp increase in gun crimes in Memphis.
Today was yet another example of why activists are trying to do something about it.
The start of a weekend in Memphis was again marked by violence.
A shooting on Lapaloma at East Person left one man dead around 4 p.m. The familiar crime scene tape and blinking blue lights surrounded the South Memphis neighborhood.
Just a few hours later around 7 p.m. on Cynthia place, a male child was shot. Police described his injuries as non-critical.
It’s been a difficult year For crime in Memphis.
According to a report released by the University of Memphis Public Safety Institute last month, gun crimes were up 11 percent in the first half of 2020, compared to the same time last year.
2020 has also dealt a record-breaking year for homicides.
Red and white signs are usually found at homicide scenes urging people to call in with tips.
They are from the Non-profit Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives– an anti-violence group started by Stevie Moore.
“We want to come out to find some solutions, how can we go out in the street and reach these young people before they get killed,” he said.
Moore held a press conference Friday morning alongside local clergy members from about 20 churches asking the community to join them in a unity walk against gun violence next Saturday.
Police say for the shooting on Lapaloma, they are searching for a gold or beige sedan.
If you have any tips in this case, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at (902) 528-CASH.
