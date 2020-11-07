Memphis Police issue City Watch Alert for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD has issued a City Watch Alert Saturday for a missing Memphis man.
Rickey Smith, 61, was last seen at the 100 block of North Tucker at 10:30 a.m. when he was being picked up by Life Tech to go to a dialysis appointment, which was located at the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue.
He is described as 5′8″, dark complexion, brown eyes, utilizing a wheelchair. His clothing description is unknown.
Smith has been diagnosed with kidney failure, diabetes, hypertension, and his left leg has been amputated.
Please call police at 901-545-2677 if you have any information.
