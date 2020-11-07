Memphis sorority calling on prospective students to attend free virtual HBCU tours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With most college campus tours canceled due to COVID-19, a Memphis sorority is stepping up to offer prospective students virtual visits.
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is partnering with a list of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Memphis' Le-Moyne Owen College, to give students the opportunity to have one-on-ones with college counselors, ask questions and use the “Common Black College App” to apply to more than 50 schools at once.
“HBCU 4 Life: A Call to Action gives students information about expectations of college, so they’ll know how to properly plan and prepare, ACT scores, what types of scholarships are out there,” Program Committee chair Jarita A. Mitchell, Ed.D., explained.
Parents, students, and the community will be able to learn more about the HBCU experience via the Zoom platform.
She says they don’t want the pandemic to cause students to miss the opportunity to choose the best college for their individual needs.
“Based off your experiences and what you plan on doing in life, how this particular college or university fits in with your plans and future goals,” Mitchell added.
AAGO’s next HBCU Campus Conversations program is Monday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and LeMoyne-Owen is the highlighted school. They have another virtual visit with Fisk University Dec. 12.
All are welcome, but you must register to attend the LeMoyne conversation by Saturday, Nov. 7 at https://bit.ly/3jlNbxp
