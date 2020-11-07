MFD: Multiple yachts on fire in Wolf River Harbor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A thick cloud of dark smoke is covering the sky near Mud Island.
Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department says there are three or four yachts that have caught on fire in the marina in Wolf River Harbor.
A WMC Action News 5 reporter was able to take of the picture of the smoke which is visible from the downtown area.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials are unsure what caused the fire at this time.
We have sent a crew to the scene to find out more information.
