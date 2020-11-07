National Civil Rights Museum reflects on historic vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Locally in the Mid-South, representatives from the National Civil Rights Museum say the barriers being broken by Vice President Kamala Harris are remarkable and something everyone can be proud of.
Representatives of the National Civil Rights Museum say while they’re a non-partisan organization, they are reflecting today on the racial and gender barriers broken by Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
And the Civil Rights Museum is relishing in a moment of pride with how they honored Joe Biden several years ago.
“It is an incredibly historic day,” Terri Freeman, President of the National Civil Rights Museum, said.
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be breaking a number of barriers in the White House.
She will be the first woman, the first Black person, the first Indian American, and the first Asian American to hold the office of Vice President.
“I think every little girl regardless of race, regardless of ethnicity, can now see that well yes I could be the Vice President,” Freeman said. “Yes I could be the President of the United States.”
Freeman says it’s also momentous that Harris is the first graduate of a Historically Black University in Howard University and the first member of a black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha to be Vice President.
Freeman happens to also be a Howard graduate and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
“Howard is incredibly proud, every HBCU is relishing in this accomplishment to demonstrate that Historically Black Colleges and Universities have always produced incredibly talents African Americans who have contributed so much,” Freeman said.
The National Civil Rights Museum has a personal connection with President-Elect Joe Biden.
In 2018, during MLK50 commemorations, Biden was honored with the museum’s prestigious Freedom Award.
He will be the first person to receive the award and go on to become President of the United States.
“It is a merit of pride I will say that the National Civil Rights Museum did choose Joe Biden 2 years ago,” Freeman said.
While every major news outlet has projected Joe Biden will win the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has not accepted the result.
His campaign has filed several lawsuits in multiple states regarding mail-in ballots.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson says those lawsuits are not likely to change the projected outcome of the election.
“I don’t blame the President and his supporters for sort of looking for advantages they might have because of things they think went wrong in the process,” Mike Nelson, WMC Actions News 5 Political Analyst, said. “But I don’t think they’re going to find very much, and I don’t think the courts are going to find very much either.”
Kamala Harris said Saturday night in her speech that she may be the first woman to hold this office, but I won’t be the last.
It’s important to note at this unprecedented juncture that it is standard procedure for news outlets to project the winner of a Presidential election, while those results are not certified by election commissions across the country for several weeks.
