Neighbors raise awareness about violence against children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members in one neighborhood, where a 12-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday, gathered to raise awareness about the violence plaguing the city.
One of the tragedies of 2020 has been the record number of homicides in Memphis.
Memphis Police say there have been 260 homicides this year. They say at least 23 of the victims have been children.
“Innocent children are being killed, not only killed but shot,” Erica Brown said. “They can’t even go outside because they’re afraid.”
Brown is not only a concerned parent. She’s also a friend of a woman who is now grieving the loss of her child.
Memphis Police say 12-year-old Ta’Shun Hardrick was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Looney Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Family members say he was simply walking back from a corner store.
Police say the suspects sped away in a red car, possibly a Nissan.
“I have children, and I feel sympathy for any parent that has lost a child. You shouldn’t have to bury your child,” Brown said.
On Saturday morning, Brown organized a neighborhood walk as a tribute to Ta’Shun and to raise awareness about the violence plaguing the community.
“I still feel that there’s so many people that care. These are children. This is our future. We have to protect them at all costs,” Brown said.
She’s hoping others will do their part to make the community safer.
It can’t happen soon enough.
On Friday night, police say another juvenile was shot in South Memphis near Lauderdale and Mississippi.
They say that the juvenile was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
If you have any information about either crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can remain anonymous.
