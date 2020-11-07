TDH reports over 5,000 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases are on the rise again with more than 5,071 new cases and 49 deaths reported since Friday. This addition brings the state’s total to more than 278,000 cases.
The state has seen 3,590 virus-related deaths since the pandemic hit the Mid-South in March. Of that total, 220 deaths are considered probable.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there are more than 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state and 249,162 inactive/recovered cases.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 17 new coronavirus cases overnight, and 1 new virus-related death has been reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 39,048 COVID-19 cases and 583 deaths have been identified.
There are currently 2,416 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise. Here are the overall totals.
- Tipton County, TN - 2,617
- DeSoto County, MS - 8,108
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,549
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.6%.
Last week, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 16 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Eighty-eight percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 88% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 4.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
