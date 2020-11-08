Another mild night & warm temps to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will remain off to our east which will keep us under a warm southeast flow through Tuesday. Mostly cloudy at times tonight and tomorrow but temperatures will stay warm. We can’t rule out a stray shower tonight and tomorrow but that won’t be likely for most. A slightly better rain chance on Tuesday with an approaching front that will leave us with cooler temperatures mid-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a southeast winds at 5- 10 mph and lows in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph and lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to start then more sunshine in the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy with a small rain chance on Saturday. Highs will be near 70 and lows near 50 both days.
