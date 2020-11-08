Arkansas police chief resigns after calling for violence against Democrats

MARSHALL, Ark. (KAIT) -An Arkansas police chief resigned from his job Saturday after inciting calls for violence against Democrats on social media.
According to a report from CNN, Marshall police chief Lang Holland posted conspiracy theories on QAnon, claiming the election was stolen.
Holland also made posts on Parler, calling for death to all Marxist Democrats.
Holland’s posts also reached Twitter and Reddit.
Mayor Kevin Elliott called Holland after his phone rang with calls from people who had seen the chief’s posts on Parler.
“The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media,” Elliot wrote in a statement. “The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion. The Marshall police force is here to serve and protect everyone.”
Elliott had described Holland as a “hero,” having served multiple tours overseas and said he is “very, very United States.” But he said Holland’s posts were out of line.
“It’s not acceptable for the City of Marshall,” he said. “We don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. You’re a voice, and you have a right."
