City Watch Alert issued for missing woman, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 43-year-old woman Sunday.
Tiffany Coleman was last seen at 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue,
Coleman was being transported to Regional One by ambulance for an emergency commitment due to bipolar disorder.
She’s described as Black, 5′6″, and 220 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a blue jean jacket, tan shirt, with black yoga pants.
Please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 if you know anything about Coleman’s whereabouts.
