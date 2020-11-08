Memphis law professor on Trump’s legal challenges to election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares his transition to the White House, the current occupant is fighting to stay.
President Trump’s campaign says it plans to pursue legal challenges.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” the Trump campaign said in a statement to CNN.
Despite news outlets calling the election for Biden, Trump falsely declared on Twitter that he had won the election.
“I think the Trump lawyers are just throwing everything they can up on the wall to see if anything sticks,” Steve Mulroy, a University of Memphis law professor, said.
Mulroy is also the author of the book “Rethinking US Election Law: Unskewing the System.”
He says President Trump’s legal arguments aren’t likely to succeed in overturning the outcome.
“What the Trump campaign needs to do is bring up enough actual evidence of irregularity that they can cancel enough votes, not just in one state, but in multiple states,” Mulroy said. “That’s going to be a very tall order.”
Social media is full of accusations of voter fraud.
For instance, some of President Trump’s supporters question why thousands of dead people are still registered to vote in some states.
Mulroy says it’s not uncommon for dead people to still be registered.
He says election officials sometimes don’t move fast enough to purge them from the rolls.
“But that doesn’t mean that those people are actually voting or that others are impersonating them and showing up to the polls and voting in their place,” Mulroy said. “There’s almost no evidence that that happens with any kind of frequency throughout the United States. This an extremely rare occurrence.”
Mulroy says investigations by conservative Republicans have found little evidence of voter fraud.
He says while there are legitimate concerns about computerized voting machines possibly being hacked or experiencing a glitch, voter fraud itself is extremely rare.
“In general, our election system is sound,” said Mulroy. “So be very, very suspicious of claims that you see on the internet that this election was rigged in some way.”
Former President George W. Bush is the most prominent Republican to acknowledge Biden’s victory.
Bush said he spoke to Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on Sunday.
He said while President Trump has the right to requests recounts and pursue legal challenges, the election was “fundamentally fair” and “its outcome is clear.”
Mulroy says the Constitution doesn’t require President Trump or any president to concede.
But he says it does make clear that the winner of the election becomes president at noon on Jan. 20.
“The Constitution is absolutely clear. Come [Jan. 20 at noon] his power ends and he must vacate the White House. If he doesn’t, then President Biden can take appropriate steps to make sure that happens,” Mulroy said.
Mulroy said Trump is eligible to run for a second term in 2024.
