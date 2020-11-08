Miss. Republican leadership in Washington issue call for transparency in election count

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Republican leadership in Washington D.C. are calling for transparency in the 2020 election count.
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, Cindy Hyde-Smith and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly, and Michael Guest have released the following statement:
“Americans should have confidence in our voting system and that all ballots have been submitted correctly and legally. This is precisely what President Trump and his legal team are seeking.
Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law. It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate.
Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.”
This statement comes hours after President-Elect Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 election to become the 46th president of the United States.
It was announced Saturday that Biden received 290 of the needed 270 electoral votes.
President Trump has yet to concede to Biden, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.
Trump has pointed to delays in processing the vote in some states to allege with no evidence that there was fraud and to argue that his rival was trying to seize power.
