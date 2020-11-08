More sunshine by afternoon & continued mild

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and overnight along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.