More sunshine by afternoon & continued mild

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will remain off to our east which will keep us under a warm southeast flow. We will start with mostly cloudy skies but more sun should be coming through the clouds this afternoon. Can’t rule out a stray shower but that won’t be likely for most.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and high temperatures near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with southeast winds at 5- 10 mph and lows in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and overnight along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
