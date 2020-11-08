MPD issues City Watch Alert for missing 75-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued Sunday for a missing and endangered 75-year-old woman.
Dinah Blackmon left her home on foot in the 4000 block of Sassafras around 11:50 a.m.
Blackmon is described as a Black woman, 5′6″, weighing 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
She also has black and gray hair pulled into a ponytail.
Please call MPD at 901-545-2677 if you have any information about Blackmon’s whereabouts.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.