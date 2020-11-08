MPD issues City Watch Alert for missing 75-year-old woman

Dinah Blackmon (Source: Memphis Police Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 5:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued Sunday for a missing and endangered 75-year-old woman.

Dinah Blackmon left her home on foot in the 4000 block of Sassafras around 11:50 a.m.

Blackmon is described as a Black woman, 5′6″, weighing 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

She also has black and gray hair pulled into a ponytail.

Please call MPD at 901-545-2677 if you have any information about Blackmon’s whereabouts.

