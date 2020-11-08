Off-duty officer involved in shooting at a party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Broken bottles of alcohol and a sign that reads “Happy Birthday” reveals the location of a party in Southeast Memphis where a fight broke out and ended in a shooting Sunday morning.
Memphis Police say an off-duty MPD officer was one of two people who fired shots during a fight at a party on Timber Rise Road early Sunday morning.
That officer remained on the scene when police arrived, another man who fired shots left and has not yet been questioned by investigators.
“I was lying in bed and I was asleep and I was awakened by a gunshot, 1 gunshot,” neighbor Karen Bass said.
One person was hurt in the shooting and should be okay, according to Memphis Police.
“Pretty disconcerting because I lived on this block for almost 20 years and with exception of one other incident that happened right down here a few years ago, this has been a pretty quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Harold Winfrey said.
Investigators say the officer injured his hand, but it’s unclear if he was shot.
“Being in a police family, it was really shocking to me to hear that it was an off duty police officer. And the first thing I immediately did was pray that he was ok. And we absolutely found out that he was ok,” Bass, who’s married to a Memphis Police Officer, said.
Neighbors who spoke to WMC Action News 5 say in their opinion, the homeowners shouldn’t have been hosting a party at all during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s kind of ridiculous in my estimation. I mean we should be trying to protect each other with more responsible activities,” Winfrey said.
“I don’t really think that now is the time to really do any parties especially with the numbers going up,” Bass said.
Police are still investigating to determine which shooter fired the shot that injured a man. It’s also unclear who fired the first shot.
The off duty officer has not been publicly identified.
“I’m glad that nobody was seriously injured,” Winfrey said.
The off-duty officer who fired shots is on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted, which is normal procedure.
So far no one has been arrested in connection with this shooting.
