Arkansas announces Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19

Pittman held his regular Monday zoom press conference with the media. He said the following about the positive test: “You know, I’m not feeling great. I’m embarrassed. I wish I wouldn’t have got the COVID. To be honest with you, I haven’t done anything different than what I’ve done ever since we were on test 33 and the countdown was down to 12 before the regular season. I got a call this morning at 6:30 and said I had tested positive. So I went up this morning to retest, because I feel the same that I have all year...and was ready to get going with Florida. We’ll certainly continue that, that won’t be a problem with our coaching staff. But I’m just disappointed, you get into coaching to coach. I’m just disappointed I’m not going to have that opportunity to do that assuming the test wasn’t incorrect. And that I don’t get 3 negative tests in a row, which I’m hoping I do.”