Arkansas announces Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Another SEC football coach has been impacted by the pandemic.
Arkansas announced that head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested Sunday and found out the results Monday. He’ll meet with the team virtually while he’s in isolation.
Pittman held his regular Monday zoom press conference with the media. He said the following about the positive test: “You know, I’m not feeling great. I’m embarrassed. I wish I wouldn’t have got the COVID. To be honest with you, I haven’t done anything different than what I’ve done ever since we were on test 33 and the countdown was down to 12 before the regular season. I got a call this morning at 6:30 and said I had tested positive. So I went up this morning to retest, because I feel the same that I have all year...and was ready to get going with Florida. We’ll certainly continue that, that won’t be a problem with our coaching staff. But I’m just disappointed, you get into coaching to coach. I’m just disappointed I’m not going to have that opportunity to do that assuming the test wasn’t incorrect. And that I don’t get 3 negative tests in a row, which I’m hoping I do.”
Associate head coach & defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the interim head coach. Odom has plenty of experience on SEC sidelines, he led Missouri from 2016-2019.
3-3 Arkansas faces #6 Florida Saturday in Gainesville. Kickoff is at 6:00pm on ESPN.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.