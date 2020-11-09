Arrest made in house party shooting involving off-duty MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has identified and charged the man investigators say fired shots at a house party Sunday morning in Southeast Memphis after a fight broke out.
Investigators also say an off-duty MPD officer was responsible for firing shots as well.
Juan Davis, 29, allegedly fired his weapon in the air and then approached the off-duty officer with the gun.
MPD says the officer gave commands then shot Davis.
The 29-year-old is now facing charges for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
According to MPD, the off-duty officer remained on the scene after the shooting for questioning. Investigators determined one person was injured by gunfire but is expected to be OK. And the officer’s hand was injured.
He has been relieved of duty while the incident is still under investigation.
