Best Life: Turning stress into a motivator

“Stress can help us try to locate our goals and motivate us on some level for our goals,” said Larissa Humiston, LCSW, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Acknowledging your stress allows you to put a label on what you’re worried about. Our brains shift from a fearful, nervous place, to a place where we can be intentional and decisive. “When we have awareness, then we have the power to try to do something different with it,” said Humiston.