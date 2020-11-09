Blog: Tropical Storm Eta-why we should monitor this one

Computer model cluster to eta (Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Sagay Galindo | November 9, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 7:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tropical Storm Eta continues to churn in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This storm made landfall in Central America as a category 4 but weaken quickly as it moved onshore. It caused devastation to that area. It made a 2nd landfall on Cuba and most recently it made landfall as a Tropical Storm as it moved over the Florida Keys.

Computer model cluster to eta (Source: National Hurricane Center)

Where it goes from here will be tough to forecast because the currents that were steering the storm will be weak. Models are at odds as to what to do with the storm beyond Wednesday. Computer models show wide wide range of possibilities from making landfall as far west as the Louisiana Coast to tracking along the east coast.

Current Eta track (Source: National Hurricane Center)

The storm has been taking in some dry air which may prevent it from undergoing a big jump in strength but the waters of the Gulf are warm enough that it will likely be able to maintain Tropical Storm status.

NHC Eta Track (Source: National Hurricane Center)

Chances are low for impacts on the Mid-South but we should continue to monitor for any changes in the track.

