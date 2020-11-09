Breakdown: Why temperatures don’t have to be freezing for frost

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Many Mid-Southerners have had their first frost which on average its around November 2nd but has been as early as September 29. Some think that the first frost coincides with the first day we hit that magical freezing mark of 32 but you don’t have to have freezing temperatures to get frost. Nights when the air temperature is just above freezing, for example in the middle to upper 30s, the temperature at ground level can actually be a tad colder. On those cold nights, ground temperatures can be below freezing. The colder layer of air sinks to the ground because it is denser compared to the air around it. This can mean temperatures are at or just below freezing at ground level. Different amounts of water vapor can linger in the air, normally in liquid form. This liquid in the air can begin to transform into a frozen state once it sinks to the ground forming frost.