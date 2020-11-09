Dozens of new COVID-19 cases identified, hundreds in quarantine across DeSoto County Schools

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Schools district identified 43 new coronaviruses last week. As a result of the cases, 406 students are in quarantine.
According to the news release, 30 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.
The chart shows Hernando Elementary School with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and students in quarantine last week.
DeSoto County Schools added that it’s possible to have quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. These cases happened because of close contact with an employee.
Several more notes were added to the release:
- Because private schools are included in DeSoto County information provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the information above could be slightly different than data in the Mississippi State Department of Health reports.
- These numbers do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations that are not school-related.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 8,159 COVID-19 cases have been identified across DeSoto County since the beginning of the pandemic.
