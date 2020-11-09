5 juveniles remain at large after weekend escape from Wilder

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Five youth detainees who escaped detention are still on the run.
The Fayette County Sheriffs Office says the teens escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville over the weekend.
All of the escapees are between 16 and 17 years old and have records including violent crimes like second-degree murder, aggravated burglary, robbery and carjacking.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call FCSO at 901-465-3456.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.