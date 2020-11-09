Lafayette County Schools reverts to hybrid learning schedule

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A north Mississippi school district is going back to a hybrid learning schedule “for the continued health and safety of our staff and students” as the Mid-South sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Lafayette County School District posted to Facebook Monday an immediate return to the hybrid schedule beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10 for students in middle and high school. Elementary students will remain on their regular schedule.
LCSD reported 17 cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 2 though 8, 12 of which are among students and staff at the high school.
LMS and LHS will remain on the Red/Gold schedule until Thanksgiving at which time the district will re-evaluate.
- Red (last names A-L) -- report to school Mondays and Tuesdays
- Gold (last names M-Z) -- report to school Thursdays and Fridays
Wednesdays are virtual days for both teams.
Lunch is distributed at the following locations:
- Abbeville Baptist Church
- Taylor Grocery Parking Lot
- Anchor Baptist Church
As of Monday afternoon, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,717 total COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County and 43 deaths. It’s not clear how many of those cases are now considered recovered.
