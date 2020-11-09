Memphis man faces cruelty charges after MAS rescues 35 dogs from backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly three dozen dogs getting a new lease on life after being rescued from a Memphis home.
Neighbors told WMC Action News 5 they knew dogs were at the house where 35 dogs were discovered and confiscated, but they said they had no idea there were that many. Now the owner has a court date and police are investigating.
“She heard something in the yard. She went back there and she saw the dog dangling on the fence," said a woman who asked to remain anonymous.
She says a dog was in a collar still connected to a large chain.
Horrified people in a Parkway Village neighborhood called police Saturday. Officers followed the chain into a backyard where 34 other dogs were discovered.
The dog who got caught on the fence was able to get out of the collar before being captured by a Memphis Animal Services employee. MAS confiscated 34 other dogs in the backyard posting a photo of one of the rescued dogs.
“We didn’t know it was 34. But we knew it was quite a few because these dogs bark all night," said the woman.
MAS investigators discovered the dogs and one dead newborn puppy. The dogs were found in hutches that MAS investigators say are illegal for the types of dogs that were in them.
There was also no food or water.
Investigators say the dogs' conditions ranged from good to poor, some of them very thin. A few had injuries including two dogs with severe lacerations on their faces that needed stitches.
The owner of the dogs, who was not at home when they were confiscated Saturday did not want to talk about what happened or give an explanation.
“So you don’t want to do an interview? No, ma’am," he said.
At this point, it is not clear why the dogs' owner had that many dogs. But now Memphis Animal Services has them and they need foster homes for the dogs. Contact MAS if you would like to help out.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.