Mississippi native crowned Miss USA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They’re shining stars of their respective states but there can only be one Miss USA and she was crowned on the Soundstage at Graceland Monday night!
Congratulations to Aysa Branch the new Miss USA, the first contestant from Mississippi to wear the crown!
Branch is a graduate of Ole Miss and she also made history as the first African American woman to become Miss Mississippi USA.
She told us Friday, competing for the title has been a unique situation amid the pandemic -- the women have been Covid-tested, socially distanced, masked, even quarantined at the beginning of this days-long contest.
