MPD: Arrest made after 11-year-old boy hit by car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers have made an arrest after an 11-year-old child was hit by a car in Memphis.
Police reports said the child was hit by a gold 2003 Chevrolet Impala while crossing Holmes Road after leaving a nearby store.
Investigators said Eric Johnson, 19, was driving eastbound on Holmes Road in the right lane. MPD said the child was hit with the left bumper of the Impala.
MPD said the child went airborne after being struck then came down on the hood of the car. When the car stopped, the child fell off the car and onto the roadway.
A paramedic pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Officers said Johnson’s car had a strong marijuana smell. MPD found a smoked blunt in his ashtray and a medium-sized bag of marijuana in the center console.
Police said Johnson performed a fair DUI field sobriety test but had glassy eyes at the scene of the crash. Two vials of his blood were also drawn.
Johnson has been charged with failure to exercise due care, driving while under the influence, public intoxication, reckless driving, vehicular homicide - intoxication, and possession of a controlled substance.
